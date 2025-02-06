Erling Haaland's dad brutally told to 'stop living life through his son' as Arsenal legend tells ex-Man City star to get 'back in your box' after he mocked Gunners' trophy drought Erling Haaland Manchester City Premier League Arsenal M. Lewis-Skelly

Erling Haaland's dad has been brutally told to "stop living life through his son" by Alan Smith after he mocked Arsenal's trophy drought.