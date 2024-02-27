Erik ten Hag responds to 'impossible' tactics rant from Jamie Carragher as Man Utd boss surprisingly admits Liverpool legend 'had a point' after damaging Fulham defeat
Erik ten Hag admitted Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher may have been right in criticising his tactics during Manchester United's loss to Fulham.
- Ten Hag responded to Carragher's rant against him
- Liverpool legend baffled by United's approach against Fulham
- Man Utd take on Forest next in the FA Cup