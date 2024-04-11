Has Erik ten Hag given up? Man Utd stars believe manager knows he will be sacked as ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter is lined up to replace him
Manchester United players reportedly believe that Erik ten Hag will be sacked in the summer, with the Dutchman already resigning himself to that fate.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dutch coach in second season at Old Trafford
- Savoured Carabao Cup glory in debut campaign
- Red Devils prepared to move in different direction