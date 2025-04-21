Enzo Maresca explains why he snubbed celebrations with Chelsea fans following dramatic last-ditch Fulham win after angry travelling support booed & labelled him a 'w*nker' at 1-0 down E. Maresca Chelsea Premier League Fulham vs Chelsea Fulham

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has explained why he snubbed the Blues' travelling support after their 2-1 comeback against Fulham at Craven Cottage.