Enzo Maresca fires shots at Man Utd as Alejandro Garnacho finds Chelsea rhythm - but Blues boss wants winger to keep listening to 'main message'
Turning point for Garnacho in Wolves win
Garnacho was a star performer as the Blues beat manager-less Wolves 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to move second in the Premier League. The Argentine winger assisted the opening goal by Malo Gusto and the third by Pedro Neto in a dominant second-half display. After a sluggish, goalless first-half, Garnacho delivered a looping cross for Gusto to head home the opener in the 51st minute and then provided a precise low cross for Neto's tap-in, sealing the win. This was the first time Garnacho had recorded two assists in a league game for Chelsea.
Blues boss backs summer signing
Speaking after victory over Wolves the Chelsea boss aimed a dig at United over Garnacho's previous training regime. He said: "Work hard - this has been the main message when he joined us. In terms of quality on the ball we know he is good; to play with us he has to work hard. On the ball he's doing well, but also off the ball he's working hard. He arrived from a club where he was not training 100 per cent so his physical condition was not good. Slowly now he is better. He knows that to play with us he needs to be good on the ball and off the ball otherwise he's not going to play."
Maresca hails Brazilian starlet
Chelsea have found promising form in recent weeks, despite the disappointing draw in the Champions League at Qarabag. One positive story from the season so far has been the performances of youngster Estevao. The Brazilian wonderkid officially joined Chelsea in summer 2025 from Palmeiras, finalising the transfer deal that was agreed on in 2024. And he was singled-out for praise by Maresca.
He said: "When Estevao came on the energy raised because people love that kind of player, you can see his talent. We are trying to help him to adapt and give him the right minutes. He arrived from Brazil, he needs time to adapt, but he's going to start games for us in the future."
Injury woes for Chelsea
Victory at Stamford Bridge bumped the Blues up the table, but there were injury concerns for boss Maresca. Captain on the day Enzo Fernandez has reported a long-standing injury and there were concerns for Pedro Neto too.
There’s a packed schedule facing the Blues when domestic football returns after the international break Chelsea are away against Burnley on November 22 before the massive home Champions League clash with Barcelona on November 25 and a crunch derby with title rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge concludes the month.
