Enzo Maresca explains why he has 'no time' as Chelsea boss as he opens up on intense preparations for Newcastle clash

After Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League at the weekend, Maresca said the 48 hours before the contest were "the worst since I joined the club because people didn't support me and the team". The 45-year-old refused to divulge to whom his comments were directed and then stuck by his guns when asked about them again before their 3-1 EFL Cup victory at Cardiff on Tuesday.

He said on Monday: "The way the players want to learn has been fantastic and this is the reason why I praise them - because with so many problems, they are doing very well after a complicated week. Since I joined the club the last 48 hours has been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn’t support us. So very happy for Malo in that moment that the effort from Malo and the rest showed that they are all there and want to help this club."

Maresca then added: "In general. In general. I love the fans and we are very happy with the fans."