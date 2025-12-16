English full-back Archie Brown to be sold by Fenerbahce just months after turning back on AC Milan agreement to join Turkish giants under Jose Mourinho

The narrative surrounding Brown’s situation is heavily coloured by the events of last July. Following an impressive stint with KAA Gent in Belgium, the Birmingham-born defender was highly sought-after. AC Milan, looking for a reliable replacement for Theo Hernandez, had identified Brown as their primary target.

According to reports from Milanisti Channel, a deal was practically done. An agreement had been reached between the player and the Rossoneri, with the Italian giants confident they had secured their man. However, in a dramatic eleventh-hour twist, Fenerbahce increased their offer. Enticed by the lucrative terms and the allure of working under the legendary Jose Mourinho, who has since been sacked, Brown chose the plane to Istanbul rather than the one to Milan.

At the time, it seemed like a bold career choice, joining a project spearheaded by one of the most decorated managers in history. Fast forward to December, and that decision looks to have been a significant miscalculation.