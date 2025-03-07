England Men Training SessionGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

England's Lions! Amazon Prime release sneak peek at Euro 2024 documentary following 'The New Generation' of football stars including Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo

Amazon Prime are set to release a documentary on England's Euro 2024 journey following the new generation including Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo.

  • Amazon Prime to release doc on England
  • Will follow Palmer and Mainoo among others
  • Set to release the documentary on March 15
