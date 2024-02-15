Lionesses star Lauren Hemp 'close' to sealing Barcelona move with Manchester City contract set to expire

Getty/GOALAmeé RuszkaiLionesses star Lauren Hemp 'close' to sealing Barcelona move with Manchester City contract set to expireLauren HempBarcelonaManchester City WomenLiga FWSLChampions LeagueWomen's footballEngland star Lauren Hemp is reportedly 'close' to agreeing a move to Barcelona rather than renewing her contract at Manchester City.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHemp's Man City deal expires this summerClub have offered a new contractBut report says she is 'close' to Barca move