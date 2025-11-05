England international suffers devastating long-term injury in latest blow to withering World Cup hopes

Mings had only just returned from an ankle injury, which he suffered during Aston Villa's 3-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League in September. The injury kept him out of action for the club's matches in October but he returned off the bench against Liverpool last weekend. He was introduced in the match in the 74th minute in place of Pau Torres but pulled up in stoppage time as he sprinted back to defend against Mohamed Salah. Mings clutched the back of his right leg due to a hamstring problem and left Anfield in discomfort.

After the game, Emery confirmed Mings' injury setback and predicted that the defender could be out for four weeks. The Spanish coach said: "It’s his hamstring. Yes, normally some weeks he will be out with an injury like that. But tomorrow we will test him and know exactly how much he will stay out of the team."