Endrick salary: How much does Real Madrid star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

A look at Brazilian forward Endrick's wages playing for the most successful club in Europe

It seems like Real Madrid’s management has developed a strong affinity for Brazilian attackers in recent years. Having previously secured the services of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo in attack, they signed wonderkid Endrick from Palmeiras ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Although he hasn't played too many minutes in his debut season, the youngster has impressed the Bernabeu crowd with his flair on the pitch.

An advantage of Endrick’s signing for Los Blancos are his relatively low wages as the youngster earns significantly less compared to the big names in the squad.

But exactly how much does he make?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross