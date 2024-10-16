Argentina v Bolivia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

'I am more emotional than ever' - Lionel Messi admits he's into his 'last games' for Argentina despite three-goal masterclass against Bolivia that left Inter Miami star 'feeling like a kid again'

L. MessiArgentinaArgentina vs BoliviaBoliviaWorld Cup Qualification CONMEBOLInter Miami CF

Lionel Messi has admitted he's close to the end of his Argentina career after scoring a hat-trick and grabbing two assists against Bolivia.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Messi dazzles in Argentina win
  • Involved in five goals
  • Speaks about his future after the game
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below