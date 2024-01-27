'Nobody is teaching her that!' - Chelsea boss Emma Hayes raves about Lauren James after Lionesses star scores twice against Brighton

'Nobody is teaching her that!' - Chelsea boss Emma Hayes raves about Lauren James after Lionesses star scores twice against BrightonRitabrata BanerjeeLauren JamesChelsea FC WomenEmma HayesBrighton & Hove Albion Women vs Chelsea FC WomenBrighton & Hove Albion WomenWSLWomen's footballEmma Hayes heaped praise on Lauren James as the England star scored a brace in Chelsea's win over Brighton.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHayes hails James after brace against BrightonScored five goals in her last two WSL gamesChelsea beat Brighton 3-0