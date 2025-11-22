Emiliano Martinez lined up for shock move to Serie A giants after missing out on summer transfer to Manchester United

While it remains to be seen whether Martinez will leave in January, the rumours continue to swirl following his failed transfer to Ruben Amorim’s United in the summer. The former Arsenal goalkeeper was reportedly sitting by the phone as he waited to hear whether Villa and United had agreed a transfer on deadline day, only for the Red Devils to sign youngster Senne Lammens instead.

Lammens has been a revelation since moving to Old Trafford from Belgian side Royal Antwerp. The 23-year-old made his Premier League debut against high-flying Sunderland on 4 October, keeping a clean sheet as Amorim’s men recorded a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko.

Former Club Brugge stopper Lammens has remained between the sticks for United’s following four league games - the 2-1 and 4-2 victories over Liverpool and Brighton respectively, as well as the 2-2 draws with Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.

Lammens also made his debut for the Belgium senior team in their thumping 7-0 victory over minnows Liechtenstein in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday. Rudi Garcia’s side subsequently booked their place at next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States after topping Group J ahead of second-placed Wales.

