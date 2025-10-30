'It's embarrassing!' - Furious Enzo Maresca accuses Liam Delap of 'playing for himself' after Chelsea striker sent off on injury return

Red cards have been one of the stories of Chelsea’s season so far, with the Blues having seen an astonishing six dismissals in their last nine matches. On this occasion, Maresca had little sympathy for Delap, who came on in the 61st minute for his first appearance since victory over Fulham on August 30 and let frustration get the better of him in a brief cameo.

The Italian head-coach accused the 22-year-old striker of “playing for himself” as calls for calm fell on deaf ears when Delap earnt himself a second yellow card in the space of just seven minutes to earn "thug" accusations from fans.

Chelsea had been 3-0 up at half-time against the Premier League’s bottom side but Wolves rallied in the second period to set up a nervy finish. The Blues’ young stars had been at it again as Andrey Santos, Tyrique George, Estevao and Jamie Gittens all found the net, all 21 years of age or younger. Delap, just a year older than Santos and Gittens, had less of a positive evening as he earnt the first red card of his professional career.