Elliot Lee to the rescue for Wrexham! Midfielder nets injury-time winner against Crawley, despite Phil Parkinson's side conceding last-minute equaliser, as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side keep pressure on League One leaders Birmingham

Goals in the first and last minute of the game handed Wrexham a fortunate 2-1 victory and three points over Crawley Town.