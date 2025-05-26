Josh Sargent, Gustavo Hamer & seven Championship stars set for summer Premier League transfers

Top-tier clubs can find themselves a bargain by identifying the best talent from England's second division

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

There's no denying the gap between the Premier League and the Championship is widening. You only need to look at the fact all three promoted teams have come straight back down again in each of the last two seasons to realise that.

Nevertheless, there's still a fine talent supply coming from the second tier and that shouldn't be ignored by those settled in the top-flight. Best of all, you don't need to do too much overthinking to pick out and find the best of the bunch.

Of course, Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland have taken most of the talent up with them after securing promotion, but there are still some gems waiting to be snapped up. GOAL have picked out seven players to keep an eye out for this transfer window: