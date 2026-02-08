'I don't think there are too many' - Eddie Howe tears into Newcastle players' 'levels' after disappointing Brentford loss leaves Magpies 12th in Premier League table

At his post-match press conference, Howe admitted that while he takes 'full responsibility' for this season's slump, he doesn't believe that some players have given their maximum of late.

Howe said: "I always feel under pressure. It's irrelevant to me, the type of pressure. When you're in this job, you're always in that moment: whether it's pressure to win, or to turn around results. We're very much in that [second] feeling.

"I always say the pressure I put on myself could not be more extreme. I demand really high standards from what I am doing and how I work, and what I ask the players to do. I'm obviously not doing my job well enough at the moment. I'm annoyed with myself, angry with myself, blaming myself, taking full accountability on my shoulders. No one else.

"There's a harsh reality for me. I think I have to think long and hard about - not my effort, because I can't question that - but I have to work better, do more. I have to take responsibility for everything you see on the pitch. I have got to work out solutions.

"I also of course have to ask the same of the players. I have to ask them to be really honest and look at their best levels, and judge them against that now in this current moment.

"I don't think there are too many who can say they are playing their best. That then gives us growth to improve."

