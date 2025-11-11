Eddie Howe is a Newcastle 'legend'! Former Magpies star defends under fire manager as pressure mounts over troubling form

Speaking about the Magpies' poor run, Krul told Sky Sports: "There are a couple of points off the relegation zone, so does this feel like maybe a mini crisis for the club? Yeah, of course, but I think the people in charge know the task at hand for this season. Like I mentioned, they're in the quarter-finals in the Carabao Cup, they're in the top half in the Champions League.

"Yes, in the Premier League they need to kick into gear and I think the wingers, the midfielders, they have to start chipping in their goals. Injuries, they are massive obviously, suspensions, I think the liveramento, Lewis Hall, have been really, really a big miss for this team. There's not been that attacking threat from the full-backs coming up, so there's reasons why there's been some kind of issues at the club at the moment but Eddie will be the first one to admit that domestic form has to improve."

