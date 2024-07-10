GFX Cristiano Ronaldo 2024Getty/GOAL/Instagram/Cristiano
Does Cristiano Ronaldo paint his toenails?! CR7 shows off unlikely pedicure as he relaxes on beach after miserable Euro 2024 campaign with Portugal - but all can be explained

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalAl Nassr FCEuropean Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a video of himself relaxing on the beach after Portugal's Euro 2024 exit, but the post poses more questions than he intended.

  • Ronaldo shares a video from the beach
  • Portugal star's blackened toenails raise questions
  • Reason behind 39-year-old's choice explained
