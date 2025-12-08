Getty
'Disgrace' - Jamie Carragher slams Mohamed Salah for creating 'maximum damage' in damning Liverpool interview
Salah goes on the attack
Shortly after being an unused substitute in Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Leeds United on Saturday, Salah said he no longer had a relationship with manager Arne Slot, that the club was throwing him under the bus and that someone at the Merseyside outfit wanted him to "get all of the blame". In response, Slot claimed he did not feel that his authority was being undermined by the former Chelsea man but said he had "no clue" whether Salah had played his last game for the Reds. For the time being, however, the veteran will not be part of Liverpool's squad travelling to Italy to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. Salah has been heavily criticised for his comments, and now Liverpool legend Carragher has taken aim at him, too.
Carragher tears into Salah
Last season, Carragher and Salah got into a war of words after the latter said he was "probably more out than in" as his Liverpool contract ticked down into its final eight months. This prompted Carragher to call him "selfish", before the forward eventually signed a new two-year deal. That feud looked set to escalate earlier this season after Carragher called on Salah to front up more and face the media amid their poor run. Now, he has torn the Egyptian a new one following his eye-opening comments.
He said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football: "I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst. I don’t think it was. I think whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he’s done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it’s choreographed with him and his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his own position. He did that 12 months ago, and I called him out on it. He played on the heartstrings of the Liverpool supporters. Liverpool were top of the league, he’d scored the winning goal at Southampton, and that was the time to come out and put pressure on the Liverpool ownership. He’s chosen this weekend to do this, and he’s waited, I think, to choose a bad result for Liverpool. Supporters, the manager, everyone at the club feels like they’re in the gutter and he’s chosen that time to go for the manager and maybe get him sacked."
'All about me, me, me'
Carragher did not stop there. He accused Salah himself of throwing Liverpool under the bus, rather than the other way around. The former defender also suggested the ex-Roma ace was thinking only about himself and not his team-mates.
"The one line that stands out for me is ‘thrown under the bus’. He’s thrown the club under the bus twice in the last 12 months. With the manager right now, he should be doing as much as he can to help the club get out of the worst run they’ve had since the 1950s, and he hasn’t done that," he said. "You weren't a big star before you came to Liverpool, you haven't really won much for Egypt, no matter how big you are, you need help from your team-mates, your manager and fans, it's important that he remembers that. When he talks after Leeds, it's all about me, me, me."
What comes next for Salah?
With Salah not set to be part of the Liverpool side facing Inter, his last game before heading off with Egypt to the Africa Cup of Nations will be against Brighton in the Premier League this weekend. It remains to be seen if he will feature in that contest, though.
