'It's a disgrace!' - Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso 'won't accept' fans' reaction to win as Azzurri end up in World Cup play-offs
Italy's hard fought victory over Moldova
Italy controlled the first half of the World Cup qualifying game with an impressive 82 percent possession and created multiple chances, but poor finishing kept the scoreline unchanged. The second half followed a similar pattern, with Moldova frustrating Italy’s attempts to break the deadlock. This led to the introduction of Mateo Retegui and young striker Pio Esposito to inject energy into the attack. The changes paid off, as goals from Gianluca Mancini and Esposito late in the game finally secured a hard-earned victory for Italy.
Gattuso commented on the rotation, acknowledging that putting 11 new players on the pitch is always a challenge when he said: “It’s fine, putting 11 new players out from the start is difficult.”
He admitted he was concerned that so many changes could disrupt the balance of the squad and that Italy could even lose, but he praised his players for their performance, saying: “I felt within myself we could even lose today with so many changes, but I tip my hat to them, they did better than I expected.”
Gattuso's staunch defense of his side
However, with the match still at 0-0 late on, Italy’s small group of travelling fans protested, chanting that the players should 'go to work'. Gattuso disagreed with their criticism, insisting that the team had performed well.
"The protests from the fans are a disgrace, I'm sorry for what I heard today," he said. "This isn't the time to tell the players to go to work: we need to stay united, because the team is struggling on the pitch, and hearing 500 fans protesting away from home is something I don't accept.
"I'm very happy with the lads. We've brought in a whole new team, and we knew we'd struggle. I'm satisfied, but I'm angry about what I've heard in the last 30 minutes. Having 500 fans telling you to go work makes me feel bad. I'm disappointed about this. I don't know where it comes from, but in Italy's history it's the first time we've won six games. I'm convinced we'll get what we need to get because these lads are strong. Winning seven games boosts self-esteem."
Norway, Italy's rivals for the top spot in the group, beat Moldova 11-1 in September, but Gattuso discouraged any comparisons with Italy’s result, saying: “If you were expecting an 11-1like Moldova had against Norway, then that is not my problem. There are no easy matches."
Italy's chances of qualifying for the World Cup
Italy can still technically qualify for the World Cup as Group I winners. They are three points behind Norway - their opponents in the next and final match of the round - but it would take a massive win to overcome the deficit in goal difference. Instead, a place in the play-offs appears certain for the Azzurri, which will ramp up the pressure on the recently-appointed Gattuso.
The national team have not appeared in a World Cup since 2014, having failed to qualify in both 2018 and 2022 after painful play off defeats to Sweden and North Macedonia. The upcoming play offs now represent another high stakes hurdle in their bid to return to football’s biggest stage.
Gattuso was critical of the qualification rules, arguing that despite being the second-best team in the table with a plus twelve goal difference, Italy should not have to go through another round to qualify. “In my day, the top team in each group would go through, plus the best runners up,” He said. “We have 18 points, we have won six games, and still we have to go into another two matches to qualify. It does not seem right.”
Italy on a World Cup mission
Italy will host Norway on Sunday at the San Siro while also keeping an eye on the teams they could face in the play offs next March, which will decide their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.
