Diogo Jota's wife Rute Cardoso posts touching tribute to late Liverpool star on daughter's first birthday
A heartbreaking milestone for a family still in mourning
Jota and Cardoso were childhood sweethearts and married in a stunning ceremony in Porto on June 22, 2025, but their life together as newlyweds lasted only days. Less than two weeks later, the 28-year-old forward and his brother, Andre Silva, died in a horrific accident. Their daughter, born on 26 November last year, turned one this week. Cardoso marked the moment by posting a collection of photographs featuring Jota cradling and smiling with his baby girl. The caption contained only three words: “A whole year.”
Portugal still reeling from the loss of a star
The tragedy struck just weeks after Jota had helped Portugal defeat Spain in the Nations League final. Instead of becoming a platform for the next chapter of his flourishing international career, the victory became one of the final images of Jota in a Portugal shirt. Tributes poured in that day, with skipper Cristiano Ronaldo leading the way.
Writing on X, he said: "It doesn’t make sense. We were only just in the national team together, you had only just got married… To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you’ll always be with them."
According to Portuguese outlet Sic Noticias, Ronaldo has collaborated with luxury watchmakers Jacob & Co to design customised timepieces commemorating Portugal’s Nations League triumph. Each watch features a skeleton dial and a Portuguese coat of arms. The report adds that Ronaldo arranged for these watches to be sent to his international teammates ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Armenia, but crucially, he also ensured one was sent directly to Jota’s family.
Portuguese journalist Nuno Luz highlighted the gesture, saying: "These are details that are done without advertising and that show the genuine way that Cristiano Ronaldo is. Often, people from outside have an image of him that does not correspond."
On social media, Jacob & Co wrote of the design: "A skeleton dial, custom design and the Portuguese coat of arms, a watch as exceptional as the champions themselves."
Liverpool continue to honour Jota
Jota’s death has left an irreplaceable void at Liverpool. Speaking ahead of the match against Nottingham Forest, manager Arne Slot reflected emotionally on the impact of the tragedy.
Slot said: "We are always judged, sometimes fair, sometimes not fair. But I saw the interview (with Robertson) live and I know that it is an issue for us, which is completely normal. At this moment in time, I always think how must it feel for his wife and his children? Because it is so, so, so much harder for them than it is for us. But that we will miss the player and the person is completely clear. Now we play Nottingham Forest, last season there we were 1-0 down and it only took him (Jota) one minute to score the equaliser. So now I am talking about the player that we miss for sure. That we also miss him as a person is also clear."
He added: "It is good for us to remember him at all times. It is possible because of the person and player he was. It is impossible to measure what it does to the players and to our results. The last thing I would do is use it as an excuse. I don't know. What I do know is that we miss the player, that is 100 per cent sure, and we miss the person, but I cannot measure the impact that has on our results. That is impossible for me to say, and we will never use it as an excuse."
Liverpool retire Jota’s No. 20 shirt
Liverpool have confirmed that Jota’s No. 20 shirt has been permanently retired across the entire club, including Liverpool Women and all academy age groups.
A statement from Liverpool read: "It was the number he wore with pride and distinction, leading us to countless victories in the process – and Diogo Jota will forever be Liverpool Football Club’s number 20. After consultation with his wife, Rute, and family, the club can announce the squad number will be retired in honour and memory of Diogo across all levels, including LFC Women and Academy.
"The move is recognition of not only the immeasurable contribution our lad from Portugal made to the Reds’ on-pitch successes over the last five years, but also the profound personal impact he had on his teammates, colleagues and supporters and the everlasting connections he built with them."
Jota’s number might have been retired, but his memory remains vividly alive in every corner of Anfield.
