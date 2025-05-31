History maker! Desire Doue smashes records and matches Cristiano Ronaldo with stellar showing as PSG romp to victory over Inter in Champions League final
Desire Doue made history and matched Cristiano Ronaldo's longstanding record as Paris Saint-Germain dismantled Inter to win the Champions League.
- Doue handed PSG the perfect start
- Scored and assisted within the first 20 minutes
- Set several records with a match-winning performance