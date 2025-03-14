Christian Norgaard Dele Alli Brentford ComoGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

'It was touching and emotional' - Dele Alli thanked by Brentford captain Christian Norgaard for sleeping pill addiction admission as Bees midfielder feared similar fate before coach's intervention

D. AlliC. NorgaardBrentfordComoPremier LeagueSerie A

Christian Norgaard has thanked Dele Alli for his admission regarding his sleeping pill addiction as he reveals he feared a similar fate.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Norgaard reveals his sleeping pill addiction
  • Thanks Dele Alli for his 2023 addiction admission
  • Reveals that Brentford helped him get clean
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches