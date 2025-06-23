Sampdoria fansGetty Images
'Deep bitterness' - Salernitana doomed to relegation after play-off is abandoned as fans launch missiles onto field to stop clash against Sampdoria

SalernitanaSampdoriaSerie B

Salernitana CEO admits to 'deep bitterness' after fan chaos halted his team's relegation play-off against Sampdoria, resulting in his side going down.

  • Match abandoned after missiles hit pitch
  • Salernitana CEO blames poor planning and leadership
  • Sampdoria escape relegation with awarded win
