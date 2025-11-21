AFP
'David Raya will have to wait' - Thibaut Courtois names Arsenal goalkeeper as one of world's best but says he must beat 'healthy competition' to seal Spain spot
Battle for the No.1 Spot in Spanish team
Raya, who joined Arsenal from Brentford in 2023, has firmly established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, overtaking Aaron Ramsdale soon after his arrival. This season, he has been instrumental in Arsenal’s rise to the top of the table, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding only five goals across all competitions. His form has been particularly impressive in the Champions League, where Arsenal are yet to concede a single goal.
Despite his strong club performances, Raya faces stiff competition at international level. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has consistently preferred Athletic Club’s Simon since taking charge, keeping the battle for the No. 1 spot highly competitive. Simon has been trusted in key moments, starting for Spain during their 2023 Nations League triumph and their Euro 2024 victory. Spain’s defensive record under De la Fuente has been exceptional. They are unbeaten in 31 competitive matches, surpassing the streak set by Vicente del Bosque’s World Cup-winning team, and have conceded only two goals in their last six fixtures while keeping five straight clean sheets.
Courtois' praise for Raya
In an interview with El Partizado, Courtois named Raya as one of the top three keepers in the world currently, saying: "Oblak is playing at a very high level this year. I really like Allison, even though he's injured. And I also really like David Raya."
He added: "Arsenal are having a great season, they're conceding very few goals and Raya already had a great season last year."
However Courtois believes Raya will have to work hard if he has to usurp Simon and that is a part of healthy competition.
"Although Unai is also a great goalkeeper and is performing extremely well for the national team, so he deserves to keep playing," he added. "That's football and competition for you. I think Luis de la Fuente is clear about this and Raya will have to wait for his chance. But it's healthy competition, especially in goal, because if you concede two goals, the manager can't hesitate and it's always more difficult to substitute one player."
Is Courtois the world's best goalkeeper ?
Courtois joined Madrid on a free transfer in 2018 and has since established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers. He has made 337 appearances for the club, keeping an impressive 137 clean sheets. During his time in Madrid, Courtois has won two Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns, playing a decisive role in many of those triumphs. His performances on the international stage have also been exceptional, winning the Golden Glove with Belgium at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the Lev Yashin Trophy in 2022. This season, he has already recorded six clean sheets across all competitions, as Madrid sit atop La Liga and seventh in the Champions League standings.
Courtois, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, agreed with this notion but emphasised that opinions will always vary. He said: "I'm definitely one of the best, but it depends on each person's taste and everyone is free to have their own opinion. And, in the end, what I have to do is help my club and what people think."
Madrid's upcoming Elche challenge
Courtois missed international duty with Belgium as he remained at Madrid’s training camp to recover from an injury. However, the Belgian goalkeeper will aim to regain full fitness and return to the matchday squad when Madrid travel to Elche on Sunday.
