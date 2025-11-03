Getty Images Sport
Danny Welbeck really could return! Thomas Tuchel weighing up sensational England recall for in-form Brighton striker
Age is just a number
It has been seven long years since Welbeck last played for England, but his electric start to the new Premier League campaign has led to his name being included in the conversation for strikers capable of backing up captain Harry Kane at the 2026 World Cup. The 34-year-old has already bagged six goals in 10 games across the top flight in 2025-26, including in his previous three outings for the Seagulls.
Under head coach Fabian Hurzeler, Welbeck has stood out as the most prolific English goalscorer in the division this term, and would add a wealth of experience to Tuchel's England squad. The German manager is set to announce his squad for the upcoming matches on Friday, and is set to consider the ex-Arsenal and Manchester United star, who has now scored in 17 consecutive Premier League seasons.
Welbeck: 'I am really enjoying my football'
In his own words, Welbeck admitted that he is in some of the best form of his career. Most recently, the 42-cap international bagged in Brighton's 3-0 win over Leeds at the weekend, taking his two clear of his nearest English competitor - Burnley's Jaidon Anthony.
Speaking to BBC's Final Score after the game at the Amex on Saturday, he said: "I'm feeling good. I've been getting the goals more than I have previously.
"Before, I have had better performances but maybe not got the goals. I am feeling fit, strong and the only thing I can focus on is controlling what I can control and the rest will sort itself out.
"I am really enjoying my football, focusing on the next game with Brighton."
Praise from an England icon
Welbeck is well on track to surpass his career-best 10-goal campaign he managed last season in the Premier League. Remarkably, the veteran poacher has scored his six goals from just seven shots on target this season, highlighting his efficiency in front of goal, a trait Tuchel will take a lot of interest in.
England legend Alan Shearer believes the door is wide open for Welbeck to make a return to the national team, especially with there being no standout backup for Kane.
The Premier League icon told BBC Sport: "If you look at the forward options in Tuchel's last squad there aren't many obvious stand-ins for Harry Kane.
"Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka aren't going to fill that role and Ollie Watkins hasn't been firing for Aston Villa, so any English striker scoring goals in the Premier League is going to be talked about.
"It's seven years since Welbeck's last cap and he's 35 this month but Tuchel isn't worried about the future. His only focus is the six weeks of the World Cup so there's no reason why Welbeck couldn't be involved if he keeps scoring and stays injury free."
Football does the talking
Unsurprisingly, Welbeck has admitted he would be open to making an England comeback. But the forward also says he is taking things one game at a time with Brighton, and that fate will decide whether he deserves to put on the famous white shirt again before his career ends.
He said: "I know that if I'm called upon then I'd love to do the job, but honestly it doesn't come into my thinking at the moment. I'm just focused on Brighton, winning games and picking up points."
Tuchel has not been afraid of making bold decisions since taking over from Gareth Southgate as permanent boss last year. It is obvious that Kane will lead the front line if he is fit next summer, but Welbeck's experience could be a handy tool for the Three Lions boss to have as England look to end their major trophy drought that stretches all the way back to 1966.
