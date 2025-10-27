Dani Carvajal set for three months out after Clasico clash with Lamine Yamal as Real Madrid issue statement on captain

Carvajal’s setback represents a major blow to Real Madrid, who had only just welcomed their skipper back from a calf injury sustained against Atletico Madrid in September. The defender’s latest issue affects the same knee in which he ruptured ligaments and a tendon last October, forcing him to miss most of the 2024-25 season. This recurring problem will likely force Madrid to take an especially cautious approach to his rehabilitation to avoid further complications.

Madrid’s right-back options are now limited heading into the middle phase of the campaign. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has only recently recovered from a muscle injury, is expected to step in as the primary replacement, while Fede Valverde could once again provide cover in that position. The reshuffle will demand tactical flexibility from Xabi Alonso’s side, as both Alexander-Arnold and Valverde naturally prefer more advanced or central roles, respectively.

For Carvajal personally, the injury halts his efforts to regain form and consistency after a difficult period plagued by fitness setbacks. Having worn the armband since Nacho Fernandez’s departure, the Spain international had been eager to re-establish his leadership role in a squad undergoing transition. Instead, his latest absence leaves Madrid once again relying on short-term adjustments to preserve their early-season momentum.