Damien Comolli gets a promotion! Ex-Liverpool and Tottenham director made Juventus CEO less than six months after joining Serie A club
Former Premier League executive promoted to CEO
Juve have announced the appointment of Comolli as their new chief executive, following Tuesday’s meeting of the club’s board. The decision marks a rapid elevation for Comolli, who only joined the club in the summer after departing Toulouse, where he served as president for five years and oversaw a return to Ligue 1 and subsequent European qualification.
Comolli initially stepped into the role of general manager at Juve after the departure of Cristiano Giuntoli and his technical staff earlier in the summer. However, the board has now opted to streamline the organisational structure by removing the General Manager position altogether and granting Comolli full executive authority. The official club statement read: “The Board of Directors has appointed Damien Comolli as CEO, with the simultaneous termination of the previous role of General Manager, granting him administrative powers substantially in continuity with the previous structure.”
Comolli replaces Scanavino, whose mandate concluded on November 7. The promotion makes Comolli the central decision-maker across both corporate and sporting operations, positioning him at the heart of Juventus’ strategic rebuild during a critical period for the club, both competitively and financially.
'Winning must be an obsession' - Comolli sets ambition
Speaking during his official presentation at the Allianz Stadium, Comolli made his intentions unmistakably clear. “I’m obsessed with winning, every day I think about how to do it: in a club like this, winning must be an obsession,” he said.
Comolli also emphasised his alignment with Juventus’ ownership group, led by Exor chairman Elkann. “Elkann is passionate about football just like me, he always wants to win, and his commitment to Juve is tangible,” he stated. The new CEO described the opportunity as both “a privilege and a great honor,” adding: “I approach it with ambition and modesty; the only thing we want is to get back to winning.”
The former Liverpool and Tottenham sporting director has long been regarded as a meticulous planner and strong advocate of data-driven squad building. His appointment signals Bianconeri's desire to modernise their operational structure and reinforce the club's identity after several turbulent seasons marked by board resignations, legal scrutiny and inconsistent on-field results.
Board confirms internal leadership alignment
Alongside Comolli’s promotion, the Juventus board confirmed the formal establishment of new committee assignments. The control and risk committee will consist of Fioranna Vittoria Negri, Antonio Belloni and Guido de Boer. The related-party transactions committee will feature Cappiello, Diva Moriani, and Negri.
The club also reaffirmed executive responsibilities across compliance, auditing, and sustainability. Stefano Cerrato continues as the executive and Investor Relator, Mauro Plati remains in charge of risk and internal audit, and Greta Bodino continues overseeing people, culture, and ESG strategy. These internal confirmations ensure continuity during a period of structural change and strategic realignment.
New era begins as Juventus chase stability and silverware
Comolli’s first major task will be guiding Juve through the next transfer window and finalising the club’s sporting leadership team. Alongside Giorgio Chiellini and sporting coordinator Julien Modesto, he is expected to confirm the appointment of a new sporting director. Marco Ottolini, formerly of Genoa and previously part of Juventus’ scouting and loan department, remains the leading candidate for the role.
On the pitch, Juve are competing to find themselves in the Champions League and stabilise the squad following recent transitional campaigns. Comolli’s focus will extend beyond recruitment to rebuilding Juventus’ competitive identity and financial sustainability.
The upcoming months will be decisive in determining whether Comolli’s leadership can restore Juve to the consistent trophy-winning force they once were. The club faces pressing strategic decisions, including contract renewals, academy integration, and managing wage efficiencies, all while competing in Serie A and Europe.
The Turin side recently appoints Luciano Spalletti to restore stability on the field after sacking coach Ivan Juric this month.
