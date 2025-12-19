'That's the man that he is' - Curtis Jones reveals Mohamed Salah apologised to Liverpool team-mates after 'thrown under the bus' rant

After being named on the bench for the third game in a row as Liverpool twice threw away the lead to draw 3-3 with Leeds, Salah gave an explosive interview in the aftermath of the game at Elland Road.

The former Roma and Chelsea winger said it was “very clear somebody wanted me to get all the blame” and also claimed his relationship with manager Arne Slot had broken down.

He said: “I can’t believe it, I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship.

“I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.”