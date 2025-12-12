Crystal Palace eye Harry Kane's team-mate! Eagles line up move for £30m Bayern Munich ace in January

Crystal Palace have placed Bayern Munich defender Boey on their list of January options, as per The Mirror, as Glasner looks to reinforce his squad during a hectic winter run. The club face nine games in 27 days, stretching their resources at a time when Munoz’s knee injury has highlighted a pressing need for another right-sided full-back. The Eagles are also balancing multiple competitions, including the Premier League top-four race, the Conference League campaign, and an upcoming Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal.

Boey, who joined Bayern for £30m in January 2024, is thought to be available for around £13 million ($17.3m) this winter, making him an attractive opportunity in a market where Palace must maximise value. His athletic profile and experience at the highest level match Glasner’s requirements for a wing-back who can operate aggressively on both sides of the ball. With Nathaniel Clyne now 34 and requiring careful management, Palace see Boey as a reliable, long-term option rather than just temporary cover.

Crystal Palace’s January activity will also be influenced by ongoing contract negotiations, headlined by Glasner's own deal expiring at the end of the season. The Austrian manager wants reinforcements to help sustain the club’s impressive form, and the board understand that their winter strategy will play a role in whether he eventually signs an extension.