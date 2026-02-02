Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo isn't happy! Why CR7 could REFUSE to play in Al-Nassr's next game amid transfer frustration
Will Ronaldo refuse to play in Riyadh derby?
Al-Nassr, who remain in a domestic title hunt this season, are due to be back in action on Monday when facing their local rivals. It remains to be seen whether Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo will play any part in that fixture.
It had been claimed that Ronaldo would be left out of a clash with Al-Riyadh, who are hovering above the relegation zone, as his workload continues to be carefully managed. Despite keeping himself in peak physical condition, he can no longer play every minute of every game for club and country.
Why Ronaldo is unhappy at the Saudi Pro League
A Bola have now refuted those reports. They insist that any absence for CR7 is “not related to any physical management of the Portuguese forward”. Al-Nassr are not already turning their attention towards a meeting with defending Saudi champions Al-Ittihad on Friday - a game they will be desperate to see their talismanic No.7 grace.
According to A Bola, Ronaldo is “unhappy with the way the PIF (Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia) is managing the club he has represented for three years, especially compared to the treatment given to rival clubs, also managed by the same fund”.
Ronaldo, who is club captain at Al-Nassr, is disappointed at the lack of investment his team are receiving. His head coach, Jorge Jesus, is yet to be given the financial support required to bolster his ranks in the winter transfer window. Haydeer Abdulkareem, a 21-year-old midfielder recruited from Iraq, has been Al-Nassr’s only addition.
Two of Ronaldo’s fellow countrymen at Al-Nassr - Simao Coutinho (sporting director) and Jose Semedo (CEO) - are said to have seen their powers “frozen at the beginning of the month following a decision by the board of directors”.
Ronaldo opposes Benzema transfer to Al-Hilal
Ronaldo believes that the way Al-Nassr are being managed at present is “detrimental to compared to Al Hilal, who have been more active in the market”. It has been suggested that the current Saudi Pro League leaders could sign Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad - with no contract extension for the 38-year-old striker being agreed there.
Further reports in Turkey claim that Ronaldo is opposing a proposed switch for French forward Benzema “on the grounds that it would damage the fair competition environment”. Despite his concerns, transfer talks are said to be ongoing.
This is not the first time that Ronaldo has taken to airing his displeasure at goings on in the Saudi Pro League. In mid-January he saw coach Jorge Jesus state that his current club “doesn't have the political power of Al-Hilal” - the team that he previously managed.
Al-Hilal responded to those comments by requesting a suspension from the league, with it claimed that the Portuguese coach should be banned for between six months and a year. Ronaldo agreed with the statement made by his boss.
Ronaldo under contract at Al-Nassr through to 2027
Former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus superstar Ronaldo boasts considerable power in Saudi Arabia, having started a transfer trend when moving to the Middle East in 2023.
Former Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli has previously said of the special treatment that he afforded to the record-breaking Portugal international: “If I arrive half an hour early, he’s there 25 minutes early. He’s always the first to get on the bus. He’s a perfectionist who demands a lot from himself and from others. He lives for the team, he helps, he advises. Sometimes I let him talk to the players. I can’t treat him like the others, but he’s intelligent and he respects his role and mine.”
Ronaldo has extended his contract through to the summer of 2027, with the Saudi Pro League eager to keep him happy and on board. They will be reluctant to see an iconic figure go on strike and potentially damage the reputation of the division.
