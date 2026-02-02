Cristiano Ronaldo the actor?! CR7 urged to complete MLS transfer so he can make sensational 'transition to Hollywood' once his playing days are over

If the Hollywood lights are not the target, Wilson is adamant that Ronaldo must stay put. The finance expert warns that a departure from Al-Nassr for anything less than a career transformation would be fraught with commercial danger. Ronaldo has become the face of the Saudi sporting project, and his brand is now "embedded" in the region’s growth.

Wilson cautions that attempting to engineer an exit purely for a short-term footballing boost could backfire spectacularly, alienating a fanbase that has embraced him as a priority investment. The Saudi hierarchy views him as integral to their long-term vision, and walking away could be perceived as a betrayal.

"I just think he’s so embedded in Saudi Arabia now and he would have to be really careful," Wilson explained. "If he tried to engineer that sort of move and it failed, he would lose his brand recognition in the Middle East because they’d see him as only being out for the money, trying to do it elsewhere."

He added: "If he wanted a short-term payday then yes a move to MLS could give him a boost but for his long-term brand growth he is likely to stay in Saudi Arabia."

With San Diego FC now competing in MLS, a switch to the Western Conference side could work out, as Wilson said: "Ronaldo is a smart guy so if he could make a move out to California, score a few goals for San Diego and then transition into starring in Hollywood blockbusters that would be a reason to leave Saudi Arabia for the States."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!