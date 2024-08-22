The time has come for Cristiano Ronaldo to retire: No one wants to see all-time great continue to humiliate himself after latest Al-Nassr tantrum

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's powers have been on the wane for years, and now he's doing real damage to his legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo has had some memorable tantrums over the years, but few more childish and embarrassing than his outburst during Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup final defeat against Al-Hilal. Ronaldo gave his team the lead with an instinctive close-range finish just before the break, but Luis Castro's side completely capitulated in the second half and found themselves on the wrong end of a 4-1 thrashing.

Former Barcelona winger Malcom dealt the final blow after capitalising on a horrendous error from Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento, which pushed Ronaldo over the edge. The 39-year-old accused his team-mates of 'sleeping' as he stood in the centre circle with two hands next to his ear, before making a lewd gesture that appeared to imply they had 'sh*t themselves'.

It was a pathetic sight. Al-Nassr's captain, and the highest-paid footballer on the planet, showed an incredible lack of class and self-awareness when they needed him most. There was still 18 minutes of normal time to play when Al-Hilal's fourth goal went in, and while it would have been a tall order to peg them back, Al-Nassr could have at least saved face.

Unfortunately, this version of Ronaldo only plays for himself. It's no coincidence that Al-Nassr have not won a single trophy since his ground-breaking arrival in January last year. Ronaldo is in complete denial over the fact he is a shadow of the player he once was, and instead of drawing crowds he now repels them with his immature behaviour as he desperately clings to relevancy in an era that has long passed him by.