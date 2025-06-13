Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League return ruled out because it's too 'demanding' for 40-year-old as GOAT warned this could be his final season in football
Cristiano Ronaldo has seen a Premier League return ruled out as the English top-flight is now "too demanding" for the Manchester United legend.
- Took in two spells with Manchester United
- Still going strong in the Saudi Pro League
- Expected to sign new deal with Al-Nassr