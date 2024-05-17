Ronaldo Al Nassr Al HilalGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Cristiano Ronaldo misses prove costly for Al-Nassr as Aleksandar Mitrovic equalises in 10th minute of stoppage time to preserve Al-Hilal's unbeaten Saudi Pro League run

Cristiano RonaldoAleksandar MitrovicAl Nassr FC vs Al HilalAl Nassr FCAl HilalSaudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo's wastefulness cost Al-Nassr the chance to become the first team to beat Al-Hilal in the league as the two sides drew 1-1.

  • Otavio opens scoring after 22 seconds
  • Wasteful Ronaldo misses four sitters
  • Mitrovic equalises in the 100th minute
