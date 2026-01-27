Cristiano Ronaldo sends loved-up birthday message to fiancée Georgina Rodriguez after her return to the White House

Ronaldo and Georgina revealed in August 2025 that they are now engaged, with a lavish wedding ceremony being planned. It remains to be seen when that event will take place, with CR7 preparing for a busy summer that will see him grace another World Cup finals with Portugal.

That tournament is heading to the USA, Canada and Mexico, with Georgina currently on that side of the Atlantic. She has been visiting the White House in Washington D.C. for a screening of ‘Melania’ - the new documentary about President Donald Trump’s First Lady.

Georgina attended the glitzy premiere of that production and has posted a series of pictures on social media of her big evening out. She accompanied those with the message: “How lucky to have been able to attend the premiere. An experience as impressive as it was inspiring. Congratulations for your movie @melaniatrump on the work behind it, and on bringing it to life with such presence and sensitivity.”

Georgina has also been checking out the sights in America’s capital, with Instagram poses being struck in front of the Washington Monument. Ronaldo was not by her side on this occasion.

