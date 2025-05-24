VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo on the move?! FIFA president Gianni Infantino tells IShowSpeed CR7 could make shock transfer in bizarre YouTube show appearance to promote Club World Cup
Gianni Infantino has said that there are ongoing discussions to have Cristiano Ronaldo play at the Club World Cup this summer.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Infantino speaks on Ronaldo's future
- Tells news on IShowSpeed YouTube show
- Ronaldo future up in air amid exit rumours