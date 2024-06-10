Cristiano Ronaldo to be benched after 50-goal season in ‘lesser standard’ Saudi league? Former Arsenal star makes bold Portugal selection shout ahead of Euro 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo hit 50 goals for Al-Nassr in 2023-24, but Paul Merson feels he should be benched by Portugal as Saudi football is “lesser standard”.
- All-time great still going strong at 39
- Set to grace 11th international tournament
- Has the full support of his manager