Cristiano Ronaldo adds another award to bulging cabinet as Portugal star is presented with Guinness World Record plaque before Nations League showdown against Denmark
Cristiano Ronaldo has added yet another award to his cabinet in the form of the Guinness World Record for most wins in international football.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo gets Guinness World Record plaque
- Set record for most wins in international football
- Lined up for Portugal vs Denmark