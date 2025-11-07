Getty/Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to be A-list 'icon who loves hair' to give fresh trim to The United Strand as Man Utd's wait for five straight wins goes on
When did The United Strand make his pledge?
Ilett made his pledge back in October 2024, with United preparing to pass managerial reins around that time from Dutch coach Erik ten Hag to Portuguese tactician Ten Hag. They rarely looked like stringing together back-to-back victories, never mind five-in-a-row, when stumbling to a 15th-place finish in the 2024-25 campaign.
A slow start was made to the current season, leading to more uncomfortable questions being asked of Amorim and his favoured 3-4-3 system, but United did show signs of life when overcoming Sunderland, Liverpool - at Anfield no less - and Brighton. With Ilett starting to get excited, Nottingham Forest held the Red Devils to a 2-2 draw at the City Ground.
Ronaldo the barber: Saha floats interesting idea
The United Strand is back to square one, as his bouffant grows ever larger, with there no end in sight when it comes to a rather questionable challenge. He has, however, become infamous in his own right, with suggestions being made as to who should eventually shear his overgrown locks.
Ex-United striker Louis Saha has joined that debate, with the Frenchman telling OLBG: "There is hope (for The United Strand). That's a funny one to be honest. If you have more pressure with fans who are doing stuff like this, I think it's good.
"I can see that there is a need for results and to be serious on that point. The consistency is extremely important so the fans have a point here. I think when you look at over the years, the big icons who love doing the hair, there is no bigger name than Cristiano Ronaldo. He should come and shave his new haircut."
What about Beckham? Another option for The United Strand
Ronaldo’s hair has been big business down the years, while the same could once be said about his fellow iconic former United No.7, Sir David Beckham. The ex-England captain, who is now working with Lionel Messi at MLS side Inter Miami, is another to have seen his name added to the pop-up barber pot.
Former Red Devils winger Nani has told Covers.com: "If that means that Man Utd is winning, I want him to cut his hair. I believe it's going to happen because of the way we've been playing. I think it’s deserved. Man Utd just need to be very, very disciplined during the next games, staying humble and working hard. It doesn’t need to be 3-0 or 4-0, 1-0 is enough. I think after he cuts his hair then everything will change and we will look forward. I think he’d like a legend to cut his hair and I think David Beckham should do it, he’s had plenty of practice. He'd be perfect!"
Man Utd fixtures: Cam Red Devils win five on the bounce?
One-time United defender Wes Brown has said of Ilett’s long-running escapade: "I like the banter. It’s funny because the other day my daughter showed me. When you’re thinking of five games on the bounce to win it sounds fairly straightforward. That can be done. That’s what I love about the game. Regardless of the results some fun can come from it. But is he going to get it cut? How long does this go on for? How many teams have done five in a row in the league? Even from last season. It’s probably harder than you think. He might have to get it braided."
United have one more game to take in prior to the November international break, with that contest set to take place at Tottenham on Saturday. Ronaldo has admitted to still keeping an eye on how the Red Devils are faring, claiming that the Premier League giants need a change in “structure” if they are to get themselves back on track and recapture former glories.
