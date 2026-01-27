Cristiano Ronaldo’s €25m retirement home?! Work completed on ‘biggest’ mansion in Portugal that boasts spa, private cinema & views of the Atlantic Ocean

Work began on the sprawling seaside abode in 2020. It has taken close to six years for an construction programme to be worked through. Keys are, however, finally ready to be handed over to Ronaldo and his fiancée.

Semana reports that the property is valued at around €25m, placing it “among the most expensive private homes in Portugal today”. It is also considered to be the grandest, in terms of scale, that occupies Ronaldo’s home country.

The house is built on an “exclusive residential enclave” that is just 200 metres from the ocean. It sits on a 12,000-square metre plot of land in the Cascais region and boasts 5,000 square metres of living space.

Semana add that “the quality of its materials and the level of personalisation” make the mansion “a highly distinctive property within the Portuguese real estate market”. It is being claimed that Ronaldo is already looking for a buyer.