Could ex-Man Utd star Anthony Elanga compete in an Olympic 100m Final? Ex-British sprinter Darren Campbell issues telling verdict amid revelation about coaching 'interesting case' Adama Traore
Ex-Olympic champion Darren Campbell has given his take on whether Anthony Elanga could be a 100 metre sprinter after his rapid Manchester United goal.
- Elanga shows speed for Man Utd goal
- Ex-sprinter gives verdict on his Olympic chances
- Lifts lid on 'interesting case' Traore