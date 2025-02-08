Colorado Rapids announce signing of Ali Fadal from Valencia in Spain

IMGANJacob SchneiderColorado Rapids announce signing of Ali Fadal from Valencia in SpainColorado RapidsValenciaTransfersValencia BMajor League SoccerThe 21-year-old joins the club on a multi-year contract as Chris Armas and the club make their latest offseason moveArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRapids sign Ali Fadal from Valencia B in SpainClub has had an active offseasonMidfielder joins with previous experience in U.S. at the youth levelGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now