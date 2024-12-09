Coleen Rooney lined up for £1m TV deal as lucrative offers ‘flood in’ on the back of huge fee for 'I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here' – with Wayne’s earning power being matched W. Rooney England Showbiz Plymouth Championship

Coleen Rooney is being lined up for a '£1 million TV deal', with lucrative offers “flooding in” for the wife of Manchester United legend Wayne.