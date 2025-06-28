Cole Palmer Chelsea 2025 FIFA Club World CupGetty
Soham Mukherjee

'Little superstar' - Cole Palmer hailed by Chelsea team-mate who is backing England international to shine under increasing pressure of expectation as Blues talisman

Cole Palmer has been labelled as the "little superstar" by a Chelsea teammate who has backed the England international to shine under the increasing pressure of expectation. At just 23 years of age, Palmer has taken on the responsibility of being a central figure in Chelsea’s campaign, and his composure in the spotlight has been a defining trait in his development.

  • Palmer has been a talismanic figure at Chelsea
  • Adarabioyo lavished praise on the forward
  • Will be in action against Benfica in the CWC
