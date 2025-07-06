Cole Palmer's best friend! Chelsea star admits to leaning on Blues team-mate after tough year at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has revealed the crucial support he’s received from team-mate Tosin Adarabioyo after a testing 2025 at Stamford Bridge. Despite a strong start to the campaign, Palmer struggled with form and pressure in the second half of the campaign but has credited the centre-back for being a constant source of encouragement on and off the pitch.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Palmer reveals support from Adarabioyo
- Celebrated Palmeiras goal with his teammate
- Lots of expectation placed on Palmer at Chelsea