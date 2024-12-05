FIFA Club World Cup LIVE Blog GFXGOAL/GETTY
Tom Hindle

Club World Cup group-stage draw: Man City to take on Juventus while Real Madrid face Saudi champions Al-Hilal - but Lionel Messi's Inter Miami avoid European giants

FIFA Club World CupL. MessiInter Miami CFReal MadridManchester City

Manchester City have been drawn with Juventus in the Club World Cup, while Lionel Messi's Inter Miami avoid Europe's big guns in the group stage.

  • Inter Miami drawn in group with Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly
  • Real Madrid will play Neymar's Al Hilal
  • Tournament set to kick off in June 2025
