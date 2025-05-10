This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Leon v Cruz Azul - Playoffs Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'There’s been widespread abandonment' - Club Leon's president calls out Liga MX and Mexican Football Federation for lack of support following Club World Cup expulsion

Liga MXFIFA Club World CupCruz Azul vs LeonCruz AzulLeon

The club leadership criticized both the Mexican top flight and its governing body following its removal from the Club World Cup

  • Club León’s spot at Club World Cup will go to América or LAFC
  • James Rodríguez returns ahead of crucial clash
  • La Fiera trails 3–2 on aggregate against Cruz Azul
